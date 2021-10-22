Man arrested in business break and enter linked to previous business break-in

Salmon Arm RCMP officers have arrested a man after an astute employee called police when he saw lights on in what was supposed to be a vacant business.

Just before 8 a.m. on October 17, 2021 an employee at a business in a strip mall in the 500-block of the Trans Canada Highway called the RCMP to report there were lights on, in what was supposed to a vacant building.

When frontline officers from the Salmon Arm RCMP arrived they found a portion of a fence behind the business had been cut and a door was insecure. Once inside officers located and arrested a 40-year-old Salmon Arm man.

While continuing their investigation, officers located property in the man’s possession that was believed have been stolen at a business break and enter several days prior, in the same complex. '

The man was released from police custody and is expected to appear in court in late December.