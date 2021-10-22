Man arrested in business break and enter linked to previous business break-in
Salmon Arm RCMP officers have arrested a man after an astute employee called police when he saw lights on in what was supposed to be a vacant business.
Just before 8 a.m. on October 17, 2021 an employee at a business in a strip mall in the 500-block of the Trans Canada Highway called the RCMP to report there were lights on, in what was supposed to a vacant building.
When frontline officers from the Salmon Arm RCMP arrived they found a portion of a fence behind the business had been cut and a door was insecure. Once inside officers located and arrested a 40-year-old Salmon Arm man.
While continuing their investigation, officers located property in the man’s possession that was believed have been stolen at a business break and enter several days prior, in the same complex. '
The man was released from police custody and is expected to appear in court in late December.
This really goes to show the importance of reporting suspicious incidents to police, states Salmon Arm RCMP Detachment Commander S/Sgt. Scott West.
The complainant in this case helped us solve two business break and enters with one call.