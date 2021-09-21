iHeartRadio
Choose your station

Static Links

Instagram

Mel Arnold re-elected

arnold

The North Okanagan-Shuswap will again be represented by Conservative Mel Arnold.  

He took the riding by more than 18-thousand votes over New Democrat Ron Johnston.

Liberal candidate Shelley Desautels placed third, with People's Party candidate Kyle Delfing in fourth and Andrea Gunner with the Green Party placing fifth.

Arnold was first elected to Parliament in the 2015 federal election.

3