Mel Arnold re-elected
The North Okanagan-Shuswap will again be represented by Conservative Mel Arnold.
He took the riding by more than 18-thousand votes over New Democrat Ron Johnston.
Liberal candidate Shelley Desautels placed third, with People's Party candidate Kyle Delfing in fourth and Andrea Gunner with the Green Party placing fifth.
Arnold was first elected to Parliament in the 2015 federal election.
