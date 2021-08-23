Missing Man's Remains Recovered from Mara Lake

The remains of a 64 year old Red Deer man were located and recovered from Mara Lake on the afternoon of August 20. The man had been missing and presumed drowned since August 11 when he went into distress while swimming near his boat in deep water on Mara Lake near Sicamous.

The remains were located by the Hutterian Emergency Aquatic Response Team (HEART) whtch is a non profit charitabte organization based in Manitoba. Sicamous RCMP removed the body and notified the BC Coroner Service.

The RCMP South East District Under Water Recovery Team (URT) conducted a searched of the lake from August 13-15 without success. HEART commenced their own three day search on August 18.

The Sicamous RCMP thanked the members of the HEART team for their efforts and success which provided much needed closure to the grieving family of the victim.