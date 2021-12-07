MP statement on resolved homicide case

Mel Arnold, Member of Parliament for North Okanagan- Shuswap, released the following statement today regarding the confirmation that the remains of Ashley Simpson have been located:

“Today’s news reports that the Royal Canadian Mounted Police have located the remains of Ashley Simpson, and indications that she was murdered are heartbreaking.

“My thoughts are with Ashley’s family and friends who demonstrated great love for her these past five and a half years as they searched for her and preserved hope for her safe return.

“Today, on the National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence against Women, I join my fellow Parliamentarians in resolving to do more to fight violence against women.

“As our communities mourn the loss of Ashley Simpson, we also remember Traci Genereaux whose life was stolen in 2017 and Caitlin Potts, Deanna Wertz and Nicole Bell who were taken from our region and remain missing.”