Multiple Collisions in Salmon Arm

On Wednesday March 30, around 5:00 am, the driver of a car was reported by a third party to have collided with a light standard on Highway 1 between Shuswap and 3rd Street SW.

The driver, a female from the Salmon Arm area, suffered minor injuries. The vehicle was towed from the scene after suffering major structural damage.

The investigation revealed that there was contraventions of the Motor Vehicle Act and the driver was ticketed a the scene.

In a separate incident, at approximately 11:00 am, there was another collision on the Trans Canada. A semi truck registered in Manitoba was traveling west bound on the Trans Canada at 4th St NE. The driver identified that he would be unable to stop safely behind the cars at a traffic light and swerved on to a sidewalk to avoid a collision. The truck then struck trees with its mirror and came to a stop.

RCMP members a the scene called the Commercial Vehicle inspectors who attended and inspected the truck and trailer. As a result of their investigation / inspection the vehicle was removed from the road due to mechanical deficiencies and the driver was served appropriate provincial tickets.

No one was reported to have been injured in this incident.