New and Improved Ways to Enjoy the Outdoors

People looking for ways to enjoy the Columbia Basin’s great outdoors will soon have even better options thanks to upcoming projects focused on activities like building new trails, enhancing existing ones or strengthening amenities and trailhead facilities. Columbia Basin Trust is supporting 22 new trail improvement projects in 18 Basin communities.

“The Columbia Basin is lucky to have so many spectacular trails that immerse people in nature while exploring local communities,” said Michelle d’Entremont, Manager, Delivery of Benefits, Columbia Basin Trust. “Getting out there is good for our physical and mental well-being, and we thank all the individuals and groups that maintain these trails.”

Projects will focus on activities like repairing damaged trails, increasing accessibility for a variety of users, addressing environmental issues, incorporating Indigenous cultural or heritage values and repairing or adding trail infrastructure and amenities. The Trust is providing $725,000 toward these projects, plus wage subsidies for organizations to hire trail workers, resulting in the creation of 45 short-term jobs.

The Golden Cycling Club aims to offer an exhilarating mountain biking experience for all riders. To make this even more likely, it’s undertaking multiple projects to improve its network. This includes rebuilding portions of the Premature trail, adding a connector trail between the Summit and B52 trails, rerouting part of Summit and altering the bridge on Take It Easy.

“Mountain biking has become one of Golden's favourite activities and the development of our trail network—which is also enjoyed by runners, hikers and dog walkers—has increased the number of users being physically active,” said Ryan Harvey, Operations Manager. “This project will enhance recreation and physical activity by making the trails safer and the user experience better, thereby encouraging more people of all skill levels to use it.”