New OCP and Zoning adopted within CSRD

Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) Directors have voted unanimously to adopt the new Official Community Plan and Zoning Bylaw that applies to Electoral Area E (Rural Sicamous, Swansea Point and Malakwa).

The new OCP and Zoning Bylaw replaces the land-use policies and regulations for the area previously covered by Rural Sicamous Land Use Bylaw No. 2000 and introduces new policies and regulations for the remainder of Electoral Area E. They were adopted at the February 17 Regular Board Meeting following final approvals from the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure.

Electoral Area E Director Rhona Martin told the Board she was pleased to see the project completed after many years. She expressed her appreciation to the citizens of the area who shared their opinions and suggestions, and to staff for their work in developing the final version of these bylaws.

"It's been a long, long process and not everyone is going to agree with this, but I think it is the right thing to do," she said.

An OCP is the primary tool that guides future development and serves as the foundation for all policies, regulations and decisions about land use and development. It provides direction for the area's economic, environmental and social well-being, considers transportation and the provision of community amenities and services.

The changes come into effect March 1, 2022.

