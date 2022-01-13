Number One RCMP Complaint on Shuswap Streets

Locally, the number one complaints to the RCMP revolve around traffic enforcement and drivers not being courteous on our roadways.

The local detachment has been targeting these drivers and have been seeing results. In the last 9 months, despite COVID dangers, local officers have stopped and sanctioned 490 drivers for various offences which include intersection offences, speeding, no drivers licence, and an array of other offences. These officers have also removed 77 impaired drivers from the roads along with over 30 prohibited drivers.

As a result of these efforts serious injury collisions and collisions with damage over $10000 are maintaining low levels.

In the past three months, collisions are up which is a direct result of road conditions and the heavy snowfall's we have experienced. While not all incidents are reported to the police, there are 120 collisions that RCMP have attended in the past 3 months. Only 16 of those collisions were major in nature resulting in damage over $10, 000 or injury. Approximately 13 of those collisions involved commercial vehicles. In approximately half of these 13 cases the collision was due to driver error on the part of the other driver.

As we move forward through the winter please slow down and ensure you have good winter tires and equipment. Please pay attention, slow down and only proceed when it is safe to do so. If the roads are poor consider staying put and allowing the road maintenance crews to clear the roads. It is safer for everyone.