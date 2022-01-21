Over $8,500 raised for Shuswap Woman

More than 85-hundred dollars has been raised for a woman in Salmon Arm.

Miakayla May battled through a third cancer diagnosis in four years last year then suddenly lost her hearing in November 2021.

Doctors aren’t sure of the cause but May has been told it will be permanent.

"The news is heartbreaking for this young woman who has touched countless lives as a beautiful musician, lover of children and a friend with a listening ear for anyone in need. She has been unable to continue her position as chiropractor assistant at Shuswap Chiropractic and Massage, her ministry at Shuswap Community Church and her pursuit of a masters degree in counselling. Hearing loss has brought a halt to life as she knows it in a way that even cancer has not done."

The GoFundMe was started to cover the cost of hearing aids.