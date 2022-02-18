Pedestrian Collision sends Man to Hospital
On February 16, 2022 at approximately 08:50 AM the Salmon Arm RCMP, and Provincial Ambulance attended to a collision between a vehicle and pedestrian at the intersection of the Trans Canada Highway and Shuswap St. NE.
The investigation determined that a pedestrian was crossing against the pedestrian signal and a turning vehicle on an advanced green signal could not see the pedestrian and collided with the pedestrian in the intersection.
The pedestrian, a 67 year old resident of Salmon Arm, sustained serious head and lower extremity injuries and is now in hospital. His family has been notified.
The driver of the vehicle, a 66 year old resident of Salmon Arm, remained at the scene and was co operative with police.
No criminal charges are being investigated at this time.
