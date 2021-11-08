Police attend fatal crash on Highway One in Sicamous

On November 6 2021, at 7:38 pm, Sicamous RCMP and BC Highway Patrol-Revelstoke responded to a report of a two vehicle collision on Highway #1 at the Bruhn bridge in Sicamous.

The preliminary investigation has revealed an East bound pick up truck crossed into the path of a west bound pick up truck. The male driver and sole occupant of the East bound truck, a 52-year-old Alberta resident, was transported to Hospital with serious but non life threatening injuries. The driver of the West bound truck, a 48-year-old man of Kamloops, B.C. died at the scene.

Anyone with information regarding this collision, including any dash camera video is asked to call the B.C. Highway Patrol-Revelstoke at 250-805-2111 and quote file number 2021-5409.