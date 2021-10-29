Police looking for occupants of white SUV

On October 28, 2021 at approximately 7:45 AM BC Highway Patrol attended a serious collision on Highway 1 near White Lake, west of Salmon Arm, BC.

Upon arrival it was determined that a eastbound cement truck attempted to avoid a collision with a merging vehicle (a white SUV) and lost control, crashing into the center concrete divider and rolling over. An westbound pickup truck collided with one of the concrete barriers that had been dislodged into the westbound lanes.

The drivers of both vehicles were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

BC Highway Patrol is asking for witnesses to this collision to come forward, in particular the occupant(s) of the white SUV that was merging onto the highway and may have caused the cement truck to take collision avoidance measures.

Anyone with information about this collision is asked to please contact BCHP in Revelstoke at 250-805-2111 and quote file 2021-5280.