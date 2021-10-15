Police looking for stolen boat and trailer

On October 1, 2021 at 4:20PM the Salmon Arm RCMP responded to the theft of a boat and trailer occurring in the 4000 block of 1st Avenue SW.

At some point overnight suspects cut the lock on the front gate of an industrial compound and stole a Blue and Silver 2015 Thunderjet Falcon boat on a silver tandem axle EZ Loader Trailer.

The B.C. plate on the silver trailer is WKC45M. The boat is equipped with a Yamaha 150 HP motor and a 9.9 HP kicker, a light bar and blue canopy. The vessel registration number on the bow of the Thunderjet is BC5044793.

If you feel you have information on this theft or have seen this vessel or trailer, please call your local RCMP detachment

or the Salmon Arm RCMP at 250 832‐6044. You can also leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1‐800‐222‐

8477 (TIPS).