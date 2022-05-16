Police seek information in sexual assault investigation
On Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 5:00 PM three young women, near the corner of 30th Street NE and 9th Ave NE were sexually assaulted by an unknown man
The suspect, described as a Caucasian man approximately 6’ tall with a medium build, not clean-shaven, with a raspy voice, groped all three women and immediately ran away towards the Trans-Canada Highway. The victims immediately called the police.
Police attended the area but despite patrols were unable to locate the suspect. He was last seen wearing a surgical mask, dark hoodie, baggy sweat pants and sunglasses with the colours blue and green.
The Salmon arm RCMP continue to investigate this offence and are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating the suspect, said S/Sgt Scott West NCO i/c Salmon Arm RCMP.
If you were in the area around 5:00 pm, and have dash camera video, surveillance video, or saw someone matching the suspect description, please call the Salmon Arm RCMP.
-
Fire Training Officers head to Salmon Arm for Skills TrainingSalmon Arm will be the hottest place in the province when it comes to fire training as of Saturday, May 14, 2022.
-
UPDATE: Evacuation Alert Lifted for Sicamous Creek Mobile Home ParkThe Alert is a warning about the potential threat of a landslide.
-
Boil Water Notice issued for Sorrento Water SystemThe CSRD will inform users once the BOIL WATER NOTICE has been removed.
-
Boating Season and Long weekend RemindersSalmon Arm RCMP have a few reminders as we move into Spring and Summer
-
Firearms Located after Salmon Arm Car FireA male departed the scene on foot with duffle bags and remains unidentified.
-
CSRD Honours outgoing CAOThe Board has also appointed Jodi Pierce as Interim CAO
-
Dancing with the Shuswap StarsThe Junior Dance Category will be back in 2022.
-
Federal, Provincial grants support new South Shuswap park and trailThe park project is currently out for bids and park development will begin in 2022.
-
SASCU supports the Shuswap North Okanagan Rail Trail with $50,000The announcement was made at Splatsin Community Centre where the first pilot section will be constructed between Splatsin and Enderby.