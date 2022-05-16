Police seek information in sexual assault investigation

On Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 5:00 PM three young women, near the corner of 30th Street NE and 9th Ave NE were sexually assaulted by an unknown man

The suspect, described as a Caucasian man approximately 6’ tall with a medium build, not clean-shaven, with a raspy voice, groped all three women and immediately ran away towards the Trans-Canada Highway. The victims immediately called the police.

Police attended the area but despite patrols were unable to locate the suspect. He was last seen wearing a surgical mask, dark hoodie, baggy sweat pants and sunglasses with the colours blue and green.

The Salmon arm RCMP continue to investigate this offence and are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating the suspect , said S/Sgt Scott West NCO i/c Salmon Arm RCMP.

If you were in the area around 5:00 pm, and have dash camera video, surveillance video, or saw someone matching the suspect description, please call the Salmon Arm RCMP.