Opening on July 30, Children’s Museum and Discovery Centre at R.J. Haney Heritage Village will provide hours of playful discovery for families. Located in the Broadview School House on the main level in the heart of the Village, the Children’s Museum and Discovery Centre is themed around the natural elements at the Heritage Village, the water of the Shuswap and our early settlers. The hands-on exhibits are designed for children and their grown-ups to learn and play together.

As part of the opening celebration and in partnership with SASCU, Total Office and Spectrum Signworks, while supply lasts, every child who visits the Children’s Museum and Discovery Centre this season will receive a t-shirt designed by local artist Justin Maas.

R.J. Haney Heritage Village and Museum is a registered not-forprofit charitable organization that proudly preserves Salmon Arm and the surrounding community’s history. The facility is managed by the Salmon Arm Museum and Heritage Association. The construction of the Children’s Museum and Discovery Centre was made possible from the generous donations of individuals and local businesses and funding from Provincial and Federal governments.

Set on 40 acres of the prettiest farmland in the Shuswap, the Village is located on the east side of Salmon Arm at 751 Highway 97 B. It is the areas largest heritage destination, welcoming visitors from far and wide. Open seven days a week during July and August from 10:00 am – 5:00 pm. Visitors can discover how the early settlers and pioneers of the Shuswap lived.

Every visit should start with a trip to www.salmonarmmuseum.org/coronavirus-prevention to check for updates and Covid-19 safety alerts before you arrive. For more information on the Village, Museum, Children’s Discovery Centre or the Sprig of Heather Restaurant, visit www.salmonarmmuseum.or