RCMP Seeking Witnesses in Possible Home Shooting

On September 29, 2021 at 1:00 AM a resident in the 3300 block of 10th Ave NE in Salmon Arm arrived home and heard what he thought may have been a gunshot. It was not reported to police at the time.

The incident was reported the next day after the home owner located what was thought to be a bullet hole in his home.

Salmon Arm RCMP officers responded and have canvassed the local area. Investigators have determed that there was a dark car in the area around the time of the event and would like to speak to the driver or occupants of that vehicle.

Presently, the investigators have no better description of the vehicle.

If you witnessed this event or saw that vehicle of interest in the 3300 Block of 10th Ave. NE please call the Salmon Arm RCMP Detachment at 250‐832‐6044 or Crime Stoppers to leave an anonymous tip at 1‐800‐222‐8477 (TIPS).