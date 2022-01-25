The Salmon Arm RCMP is extending it's thanks to the demonstrators who obeyed officers direction and demonstrated in a peaceful and lawful manner on Sunday afternoon.

Salmon arm RCMP dealt with a largely peaceful and lawful protest on the Trans-Canada Highway at Highway 97B and 10, on Sunday afternoon.

The estimated 600 people were largely respectful of the officers as they protested. Protesters were asked to leave the median under the Motor Vehicle Act and for safety reasons. They did so, relocating to the curb or the sidewalk adjacent to the sidewalk.

A comparatively smaller group of people were abusive to the officers and were verging on obstructing them in their duties. They yelled at, and taunted officers who were asking people to leave the center median because the passing vehicles may cause was a safety risk for the demonstrators and is not lawful under the BC Motor Vehicle Act (Section 182 BC MVA).

S/Sgt. Scott West, the Salmon Arm RCMP Detachment Commander states, "I think it It is important to thank quite a number of the demonstrators who respectfully relocated to the sidewalk area from the median, and stayed off the highway. Our detachment members would like to thank those people for being so respectful and safe."

"For us as police, we are there to preserve rights and one of those rights is to lawful assembly but we all have a common goal to make sure everyone is safe. In this case the public, the motorists and the police personnel could all have been at risk at one point or another during this two to three hour event due to the environment they were all in."