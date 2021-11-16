Salmon Arm Man Arrested for Series of B&E

Salmon Arm RCMP have arrested and charged a male that they feel is responsible for a number of Business Break and Enter investigations. Previous News release was Issued on October 27, 2021.

On November 11, 2021 Salmon arm RCMP arrested a 40 year old male who was of no fixed address in Salmon Arm.

On that date the male was arrested for attempting to break into a business on the 300 block of lakeshore Drive in Salmon Arm.

Police have recommended charges previously stemming from 3 other business break ins against this male along with a new charge of theft of a Poppy Donation Box which occurred on November 10th 2021. The three additional charges stem from business break ins that occurred in the 500 Block of The Trans Canada Highway and a business on Lakeshore Drive in Salmon Arm stretching back to October 13th and October 27th.

In all of the cases except the theft of the Poppy Donation Box the investigators were able to recover business property and return it to the business owners.

The male is now in custody and out of the community after being remanded into custody on November 12, 2021.

In total the male, which has no connection to the community, is facing 4 charges of Break and Enter or Attempted Break and Enter and one charge of Theft of the Poppy Box is being recommended by local RCMP at this time. The male is now in provincial custody awaiting his next court appearance after being denied bail.