Salmon Arm RCMP Investigation Break In

On October 10, 2021 a male broke into a residence in the North East of Salmon Arm while the residents were home. They were startled by an individual who then fled the residence. The direction of travel of the person after leaving the home was unknown and the only description police have at this time is that the person was believed to be a male.

The person may have been looking in a first floor window prior to entering the residence through a sliding window.

If you feel you have information on this investigation or other possible similar incidents, please call the Salmon Arm RCMP at 250 832‐6044. You can also leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1‐800‐222‐8477 (TIPS).