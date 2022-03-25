Salmon Arm RCMP Looking for Stolen Pontoon boat

On March 22, 2022 the owner of a Pontoon boat called police to report it was stolen from the 1800 Block of Tappen Notch Hill Road in Tappen BC.

It was stolen in the early morning hours of March 22, 2022.

The Description of the pontoon boat is a Tahoe TN2400 with a 115 HP Mercury outboard and it is beige and silver in color.

The BC boat registration number is clearly on the side of the boat and it ends in ...16167.

The trailer had place WKK51S attached to it at the time of the theft. The trailer is a black 2010 Roll In trailer.

If you see the boat or have any information regarding its whereabouts, contact police.