Salmon Arm RCMP seek information in horse shooting

The Salmon Arm RCMP is seeking public assistance in identifying the person responsible for shooting and killing a horse earlier this month.

On October 9, frontline officers from the Salmon Arm were called to a property in the 800-block of Grandview Bench Road for a report that a horse had been shot and killed.

We are working closely with the BC SPCA in the investigation but need public assistance to help advance it, states Salmon Arm Detachment Commander S/Sgt. Scott West. If you were in the 800-block of Grandview Bench Road between October 8 at 11 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. on October 9 and/or have any information which may help with this investigation, we are asking you to call us.

The Salmon Arm RCMP Detachment can be reached at 250-832-6044. 

