Scotch Creek Water System gets boost

Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities and Josie Osborne, British Columbia’s Minister of Municipal Affairs have announced more than $19.2 million in joint funding for four projects in British Columbia to support drinking water and wastewater infrastructure.

This includes Federal and Provincial contributions of more than $2.34 million towards upgrades for the Scotch Creek Water System, located in the Columbia Shuswap Regional District's Electoral Area F.

This project will include:

building a water treatment plant

installing a trunk watermain

upgrading a water intake to increase treatment capacity and improve water services.

The project has been in the works since the Scotch Creek Water Master Plan was completed in 2018. The federal government will be providing $1,280,000, with the province contributing $1,066,560 through the Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. An additional $853,440 is coming from the regional district.

Other grant recipients includes the Nak’azdli Whut’en First Nation, The Village of Lumby and the Comox Valley Regional District.

“Upgrades to water and wastewater management systems in these four communities will increase treatment capacity, provide safe potable water to a larger number of residents, and help protect local ecosystems. Our Government is working collaboratively with our provincial, municipal, and First Nations partners to invest in clean water and create healthy, resilient communities,” said LeBlanc.