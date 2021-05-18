Seeking witnesses in Single Vehicle Collision.

May 16,2021 Approx. 6:45pm a motorcycle was involved in a single vehicle collision at or near the intersection of the Trans Canada Highway & Sunnybrae Canoe Pt Rd. The driver was transported to hospital with serious, non life threatening injuries by by standars.

Salmon Arm RCMP would like to speak with the kind hearted person(s) involved in the transport of the driver to hospital to hospital and the person who graciously recovered the motorcycle and transported it to Shuswap Lake General Hospital.

Police are also seeking witnesses to the event. Anyone from the public who may have witnessed the operation of the Black 2017 Apri motorcycle ion Sunnybrae Canoe Point Road or the Transcanada Highway on May 16 around 6:45 PM or just prior to the Motor Vehicle Incident are asked to call the Salmon Arm RCMP at 250 832 6044. Again the motorcycle involved was a Black 2017 Apri