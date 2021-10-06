On October 4, 2021 at approximately 5:20 PM there was a serious motor vehicle collision on the Trans Canada Highway near the intersection of James Road. The investigation into this collision required that the highway be closed for the second time on that same day.

A white SUV was travelling west on the Trans Canada Highway in a passing lane and was overtaing another vehicle which was also westbound. The overtaking west bound SUV crossed over into the east bound lanes and impacted a red eastbound passenger vehicle head on.

The driver of the west bound vehicle was treated and released from the scene.

The driver of the east bound vehicle was tansported to Shuswap Lakes General Hospital with serious injuries.

Both vehicle were only occupied by the drivers of the vehicles. The Salmon Arm RCMP investigation is ongoing at this time.

If you witnessed this collision or have dash camera video which captured this collision please call the Salmon Arm RCMP

Detachment at 250‐832‐6044.