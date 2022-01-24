Shuswap Nation Tribal Council Chiefs Appoint New Chairperson

On January 20th, 2022, the Chiefs of Shuswap Nation Tribal Council, ("SNTC") appointed Kukpi7 (Chief) of the Tk'emlúps te Secwepemc, Rosanne Casimir for the position of Tribal Chairperson, and will remain in this role until an election can be held this spring.

"I was honoured to be selected by the Chiefs for this important role as spokesperson for Shuswap Nation Tribal Council and continue to advance the important work trail blazed by former Chief Wayne Christian of Splatsin" said Kukpi7 Casimir.

Kukpi7 Casimir acknowledges Christian for his forty years of contributions to his community of Splatsin, the Secwepemc Nation and his twelve years as Tribal Chief of the SNTC. Her first experience working with Christian was at the Round Lake Treatment Centre where he worked in various roles. Christian has spent over forty years establishing healing and health programs for the Indigenous Nations of BC and fighting for Aboriginal Title and Rights. Kukpi7 Casimir also recognizes the importance of the former Chief's passion and knowledge in areas of Child and Family issues as he led his community of Splatsin to establish a bylaw in 1980 for the jurisdiction of Children in Care.

Casimir, serving her second term as Kukpi7 for the Tk'emlúps te Secwépemc and will serve as spokesperson for the SNTC communities until a new Tribal Chairperson is elected.