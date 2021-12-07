Slick conditions in Salmon Arm

Salmon Arm RCMP responded to a number of vehicle collisions over the past weekend.

In separate incidents, a total of 7 vehicles were involved in collisions. In one case there was a two vehicle collision on a secondary road and two Tractor Trailer trucks slid off the road in separate incidents.

In the two vehicle collision one of the drivers was served a 3 Day Immediate Roadside Prohibition as a result of being under the influence.

As the snow begins to pile up the RCMP would like to remind the public to use good winter tires and to SLOW down. The snow we get is wet and packs to ice very quickly. Even the best winter tires can not account for these slick conditions.

The only thing that will keep you safe is to SLOW down, be patient, and leave for your destination earlier to account for delays and to avoid being rushed.