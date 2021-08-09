Stolen Travel Trailer

On July 25th 2021 between 4 and 5 am two suspected entered a local RV Dealer's lot and stole a battery from one of the units.

The thieves then stole a new 2021 Coleman Rubicon single axle travel trailer. It is believed that a light colored 4 door truck was used to tow the trailer away.

Anyone with information pertaining to this crime or the location of the Stolen Trailer can call the Salmon Arm RCMP at 250 832 6044 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1‐800‐222‐8477 (TIPS).