Stunting investigation underway in Salmon Arm

On June 26 at approximately 1 AM a paroling RCMP Constable located a vehicle doing donuts on the Trans Canada Highway at the intersection of Tappen Valley Road.

The vehicle appeared to flee up Tappen Valley Road and was pulled over.

The driver, 17 year old male from the area, was issued a traffic ticket for stunting, driving without due care and attention and received a 12 hour driving suspension as the result of his consumption of alcohol.

The vehicle was also impounded for a period of time to be determined by the Superintendent of Motor Vehicles.