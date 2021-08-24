Swim Advisory issued for Caen Road Community Park

The swimming area at the Caen Road Community Park, located at 1255 Dieppe Road in Sorrento, has been placed on a swimming advisory as of Monday, August 23, 2021 due to unacceptable bacterial counts found in recent routine water samples.

The park is not closed, however, Interior Health is advising that due to the elevated water sample results, the public should be made aware of the increased risk of swimming at the beach area.

Swimming is not recommended at this time.

Follow-up water samples are being taken and the advisory will be rescinded once samples show acceptable bacteria levels. The water at Caen Road Community Park is routinely tested for water quality.

Interior Health reports there can be a number of reasons for elevated levels including wildlife, such as geese, causing an increase in bacteria levels. The weather can also play a factor, with temperature increasing bacterial growth.

Caen Road Community Park will remain open for day-use, but users are advised against swimming due to this elevated risk. Young children, for example, tend to ingest a lot of water when they are at the beach so they are at higher risk.

Please continue to check the CSRD website and social media for updates on the status of the swimming area. For further questions, contact the CSRD at: 250.832.8194. Information can also be found at interiorhealth.ca