Swim Advisory issued for Sandy Beach

There is a swimming advisory for the Sandy Beach swimming area in Blind Bay, due to unacceptable E.coli bacterial counts found in recent routine water samples.

The beach has not been closed, however, Interior Health is advising swimming is not recommended. For example, young children tend to ingest a lot of water while swimming, so they are at higher risk.

Follow-up water samples are being taken and the advisory will be rescinded once samples show acceptable bacteria levels.

According to Interior Health, there are several reasons for elevated levels of E.coli, including wildlife, and warmer weather.

Sandy Beach will remain open, but users are advised against swimming due to this elevated risk.

Updates can be found on the Columbia Shuswap Regional District website, Facebook page, Twitter and Instgram for updates.

Information can also be found on the Interior Health Authority website.