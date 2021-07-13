Swim advisory lifted at Sunnybrae Beach

Interior Health has advised the CSRD that the most recent water tests are showing acceptable levels of E. Coli bacteria in the water of Shuswap Lake off Sunnybrae Beach.

The swimming advisory which was put in place on Friday, July 2, 2021, is lifted effective today, Monday, July 12, 2021.

For the safety of the public, the water at Sunnybrae Beach is routinely tested on a weekly basis.

The CSRD extends its thanks to residents and visitors for their patience during the temporary swim advisory.