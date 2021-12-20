Tappen man dies in residential fire, five others escape

A house fire that took place Thursday, December 16, 2021 in the 1100 Block of Tappen-Notch Hill Road claimed the life of one man.

Crews from the Tappen-Sunnybrae Fire Department were called to the blaze at approximately 6:45 AM and found the structure to be fully engulfed with heavy smoke and flames coming out of every window.

“Our deepest condolences go out to his loved ones,” says Sean Coubrough, Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) Fire Services Coordinator. “Everyone working on this fire feels a sense of sorrow at this loss and wishes there was a different outcome. It was a very, very difficult day.”

Four adults and one youth, who were also inside the residence at the time of the fire, were able to escape the blaze.

One person was taken to hospital for treatment of minor burns and smoke inhalation. The BC Ambulance Service assessed the remaining people and released them directly from the scene.

The CSRD’s Emergency Support Services are assisting those affected by the fire as the structure, which contained two living suites, has been completely destroyed.

Firefighters from the Tappen-Sunnybrae Fire Department were assisted by members of the Shuswap Fire Department. Crews were on scene for approximately eight hours.

CSRD Fire Services is investigating the circumstances in conjunction with the Office of the Fire Commissioner. The BC Coroner’s Service will also be at the scene today, Friday, December 17, 2021.