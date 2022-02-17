The Shuswap ranked 6 of the 50 most-loved destinations in Canada

Love for the Shuswap goes far beyond Valentine’s Day.

The Shuswap recently ranked #6 in the Tourism Sentiment Index’s Leading Places: The 50 Most-Loved Destinations in Canada for 2021 report.

“As a destination-marketing organization, we are thrilled to see the Shuswap recognized so highly amongst other tourism communities from around the country,” says Morgen Matheson, Team Leader Tourism and Film.

“This report shows that the Shuswap offers a unique, four-season experience that clearly inspires affection in the hearts of our guests,” she adds.

For the first-time ever, destinations around the world have been ranked to uncover those that are most loved according to consumer sentiment – what people really feel. Being named in the rankings means the Shuswap earned an impressive Tourism Sentiment Score during one of the toughest years the tourism industry has faced.

Tourism Sentiment Index conducted an intensive study of its 2021 data – more than 1.6 billion online conversations and content pieces publicly available about 21,330 global destinations – to identify the 100 Most-Loved Destinations.

Over 55 million conversations about 6,384 tourism products and experiences in 195 Canadian destinations were analyzed as part of the global study.