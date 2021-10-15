Theft of Mowers Over $60K

On October 12, 2021 at 8:30 AM the Salmon Arm RCMP responded to a large theft occurring in the 3100 block of 10th Avenue SW.

Overnight 3 people with their faces covered cut the fence and entered the compound at a business and stole 5 Cub Cadet Lawn Mowers. The trio of thieves were seen loading the Mowers on a trailer towed by a truck.

The Salmon Arm RCMP is seeking public assistance in recovering these 5 lawn tractors which have a total value that is estimated to be in excess of $60,000.

If you feel you have information on this theft or have seen these distinctive yellow mowers please call the Salmon Arm RCMP at 250 832‐6044 or by leaving an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477

(TIPS).