Truck loses Control on Trans Canada Highway
Just before 9:30pm on Feb 2, 2022, the Salmon Arm RCMP was called by Provincial Ambulance to attend a single vehicle collision in the are of the 109 Forest Service Road and the Trans Canada Highway.
In this incident, the male driver of the Semi Truck was west bound and slid off snow covered roads. The truck came to rest in the west bound ditch. The highway was left partially blocked by the trailer of the truck.
The driver was not injured and the semi truck was towed from the scene. No other vehicles were involved in the incident.
