Trunk Sale Set for May 28 in Salmon Arm

Looking to sell, trade or give away some of your unwanted or previously-loved things but can’t hold your own garage sale?

Then you’ll want to take part in the CSRD Trunk Sale being held on the south side of the Salmon Arm Fairgrounds (481- 5 Avenue SW, Salmon Arm) on Saturday, May 28 from 9 AM to noon.

Organized by the Columbia Shuswap Regional District’s Waste Reduction Program, in partnership with Salmon Arm & Shuswap Lake Agricultural Association, the event champions the concept of reuse and recycle, with one giant community garage sale.

“With the changes in public health restrictions, we are really pleased to be hosting this event once again,” says Graham Casselman, the CSRD’s Waste Reduction Coordinator.

The event is built around reuse and, most importantly, keeping items out of the landfill. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it has been a few years since the CSRD has been able to host this event.

“There has been tremendous response to the last three events in Salmon Arm, with over 60 vendors participating at each event,” Casselman adds.

Anyone interested in being a vendor on sale day should sign up early. As the name suggests, you do the selling from the trunk of your car, van or back of your pickup. There’s no charge to be a vendor, but you do need to pre-register by contacting the CSRD’s Waste Reduction Coordinator at 250.833.5936 or gcasselman@csrd.bc.ca

The deadline to register as a vendor is Wednesday, May 25, 2022.

If you don’t have items to sell at the Trunk Sale, be sure to come and shop for great bargains at the Salmon Arm Fairgrounds.