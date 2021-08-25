Two arrested after man assaulted and forced into vehicle

On Monday (Aug 23) at approximately 5:45 p.m. the Salmon Arm RCMP responded to a report that a man was assaulted, forced into a vehicle and then threatened by a male and a female in the 2000 block of Piers Point Road near Salmon Arm. The male victim was able to escape the vehicle as it moved down the road and he ran to a house nearby to call police.

The male and female suspects then broke into a residence on First Nations Road near Salmon Arm. A resident of that house fled and the male and female suspect attempted to hide in the residence. Salmon Arm RCMP arrived on scene, located them and sealed off the area with the assistance of the BC RCMP Police Dog Service. The BC RCMP Southeast District Emergency Response Team was activated and attended.

As a result of tactical actions taken by the Southeast District Emergency Response Team the suspects surrendered to police without incident at approximately 10:30pm. The 26-year-old male and 34-year-old female, are known to police and are currently in police custody awaiting their first court appearance.

Salmon Arm RCMP are recommending charges of Kidnapping, Assault Causing Bodily Harm and Uttering threats and the investigation remains ongoing.

Currently the male victim of this crime is recovering in hospital with what is believed to be non-life threatening injuries in what appears to be a targeted event.

Anyone with any additional information is asked to contact the Salmon Arm RCMP at: 250-832-6044.