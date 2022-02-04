Two Semi Trucks collide on Highway in Tappen

Salmon Arm RCMP, Provincial Ambulance and CSRD Fire Department responded to a collision on February 2nd, between two commercial transport trucks on the Trans Canada in Tappen, just west of Salmon Arm.

An east bound semi truck lost control on the icy highway and crossed into on coming lanes.

A west bound semi truck towing two empty fuel trailers took evasive action and was able to avoid a head on collision but both truck did side swipe each other.

The impact sent both trucks out of control. One truck ended up jack- knifed in the intersection of the Trans Canada and James Road and the other ended up in the west bound ditch. Both vehicles sustained heavy damage and it was 3.5 hours before the wreckage could be cleared.

Thankfully, both drivers of the trucks did not suffer any major injuries.