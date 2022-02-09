Upgrades to Saratoga Water System Completed

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) is celebrating the completion of a $1.4 million upgrade to the Saratoga Water System and the addition of 41 new residences to the system.

The upgrade connected all the residences from the Copper Island RV Development to the water system, providing them with a safe and reliable source of drinking water. It also upgraded the previous system, offering a higher standard of service to all the users of the Saratoga Water System.

The Saratoga Water System is in Scotch Creek on the north shore of Shuswap Lake in Electoral Area F. In 2018, the CSRD obtained a Federal Government grant in the amount of $1.486 million dollars from the General Strategic Priorities Fund, which covered all costs associated with the upgrade and expansion project.

The upgrade was completed in December 2021, as scheduled, and stayed within budget.

Project work included:

Constructing a new, larger reservoir at a higher elevation to increase water pressure, Building a new, dedicated supply line to the reservoir and a larger treated water main from the reservoir, Adding a pressure reducing station, Implementing a new chlorination system with a second UV disinfection reactor, Adding new, larger-capacity pumps, Upgrading to three-phase power to the treatment plant, Installing fencing. The CSRD thanks the residents of the area for their patience and understanding during the development of this project