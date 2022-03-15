Women Who Wine Surpasses $100,000 raised for Shuswap

On Saturday March 5th, 2022 the Women Who Wine Society held their first public Community Giving Event since the pandemic started in March 2020 and not only reached, but surpassed $100,000 raised since their inception in September 2018.

The event was held at Song Sparrow Hall in Salmon Arm and was sponsored by RBC. 60 attendees gathered to hear presentations from Mamas for Mamas, Shuswap Hospice Society and the Second Harvest Foodbank. Following the presentations, the attendees voted for the organization they wished to receive the bulk of the donation pool which was $4,600.

The winner, Mamas for Mamas, received 80% of the pool, with the Hospice Society and Foodbank each winning 10%. A surprise Dutch auction was initiated by Kristine Wickner, a member of Women Who Wine, which further raised another $1,200 for a local Ukrainian woman who is headed back to Ukraine to volunteer and be with her family during this uncertain time.

The society held these public events quarterly before the pandemic hit and then moved to a virtual and member-only framework during the last two years. Surprisingly this did not hinder the fundraising efforts of the Women Who Wine and they can now say that they have raised and distributed over $102,400 to local causes.