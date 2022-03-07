LOST - 11yr old Collie named Maori - lost in the Heralds Povincial Park area

Pet Patrol is brought to you by Buckerfield's Salmo Arm - LOST - 11 yr old Collie named Maori in the Heralds Provincial Park area. Maori is a Collie with black, white and tan markings, he is wearing ID tags and is very friendly. He ran away February 27th while out walking in the Heralds Park area. Please call Frances at 250-308-0010 if spotted. ***Update*** May have been spotted in the White Lake area March 6. Please keep an eye out.