Pet Patrol is brought to you by Buckerfield's Salmon Arm: LOST - 8 year old Bichon dog. Last seen above Baird Gravel Pit between Grinrod and Enderby. She has curly white hair and wears a pink harness. She weighs approximately 20 pounds. She is very friendly but suffers from seizures and needs her medication. Please Contact Carole at 250-517-0925 if you have any information.