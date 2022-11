Pet Patrol is brought to you by Buckerfield's Salmon Arm: LOST - Bruce, Cane Corso Mix Dog, Lost in the Mount Baldy Sorrento area on the 19th of November. Bruce is a 3 year old Large breed Cane Corso mix with short brown hair, black mussel and has white on his chest. He could possibly be limping as he had a bad back right leg. No chip or tattoo. Please call Jodi @ 250-463-5220 for more information