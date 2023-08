Pet Patrol is brought to you by Buckerfield's Salmon Arm:

LOST CAT - Around SASS high school.

Missing cat since July 26. Male , beige in color with subtle stripes, white belly with some white on his legs and paws.

He is almost 1 yr old. Neutered. No tattoo or chip. He went missing around SASS high school.

Salmon Arm. In case you have any details, kindly reach out to the radio station at (250) 832-2161.