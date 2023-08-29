LOST Cat - Glaze - 3-month-old long-haired grey tabby kitten. Near Lakeshore Road and 27th Ave NE

Pet Patrol is brought to you by Buckerfield's Salmon Arm:

LOST CAT - Glaze

Our 3 month old long haired grey tabby kitten, Glaze, slipped outside around 2 am Wednesday, August 23rd, near Lakeshore Road and 27th Ave NE. She is very friendly and outgoing and loves to be picked up and held. Has never been outside. Spayed and tattooed.

Salmon Arm. In case you have any details, kindly reach out to the radio station at (250) 832-2161.