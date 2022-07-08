Pet Patrol is brought to you by @BuckerfieldsSalmonArm :

LOST CAT - Spike, a 5 month old kitten, lost in the Lincoln Estates area . Spike is a 5 month old unneutered male. He is still fairly tiny. He is all black, apart from a little white on two toes, and some whisps of white on his chest and tummy. He will stay still if spotted, but is perfectly fine being picked up. Please contact Sarah @ 506-260-6052 or email sarahjjones911@gmail.com with any information.