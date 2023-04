Pet Patrol is brought to you by Buckerfield's Salmon Arm:

LOST DOG - 9 yr old male rottweiler husky cross named Tyson. Wearing a black collar with a silver tag listing his name and a phone number. Missing from the 1200 block of Salmon River Rd as of Tuesday Apr 11th. Please contact Candace Charest at 250 833 8386 and Ken Charest at 250 804 3225 if you have any information.