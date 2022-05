Pet Patrol is brought to you by Buckerfields Salmon Arm:

LOST: In the Hyde Mountain Golf Cours area on April 30, 2022, Hunter is a English Bull Terrier who weighs approximately 60 lbs. He has brown and white with a black dot on his nose. He is nutered and micro chipped and usually does not go far from home. If you have any information please call or text Serica at (250) 804-4920.