Pet Patrol is brought to you by Buckerfield's Salmon Arm LOST - ROSSI, Bernese Mountain dog missing in the Malakwa area since Friday, October 14. He is 2 years old, Tri-Colour and weighs around 100 lbs with a yellow collar and Revlstoke dog tags. He is Microchiped and neutered. He is very a very shy dog. Please email carlysmith1888@hotmail.com or call 250-307-0754 with any information.