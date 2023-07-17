LOST - Two dogs were spotted on 30th Avenue, coming from Canoe just around 20th.
Pet Patrol is brought to you by Buckerfield's Salmon Arm
If you see them, please contact: https://spca.bc.ca/locations/shuswap/
Phone: (250) 832-7376
Emergency phone: (250) 832-7376 (During operating hours). After hours: call your local police or RCMP
Animal Helpline (toll-free): 1-855-622-7722